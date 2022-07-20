Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT at $169.83

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €199.00 ($201.01) to €188.00 ($189.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($169.70) to €184.00 ($185.86) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($146.46) to €157.00 ($158.59) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of WKCMF opened at $148.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.11. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

