Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $69.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCNNF. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

