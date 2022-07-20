Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $30.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

LTHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Livent alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 1,460.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 203,472 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. Livent has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.