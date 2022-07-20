Analysts Set Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target at $3,156.00

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,156.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 2,918 ($34.88) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.83) to GBX 3,300 ($39.45) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Experian Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Experian stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Experian Increases Dividend
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Experian (EXPGY)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.