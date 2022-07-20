Analysts Set Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target at $3,156.00

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,156.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPGY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 2,918 ($34.88) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.83) to GBX 3,300 ($39.45) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

