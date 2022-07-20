Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $60.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. Cowen cut their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Insider Activity at Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

