Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

