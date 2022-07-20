Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of SBUX opened at $82.55 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

