Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.
Starbucks Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of SBUX opened at $82.55 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
