Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

