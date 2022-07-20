Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $150.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.31. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

