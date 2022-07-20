Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock worth $3,255,247. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

