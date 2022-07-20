Head-To-Head Review: Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) & MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Change Healthcare and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.48 billion 2.17 -$57.39 million ($0.18) -131.99 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 6.01 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -1.65% 12.91% 4.24% MGT Capital Investments -290.61% -445.52% -97.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Change Healthcare and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 2 4 0 2.67 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, clinical decision support, value-based payment, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative, and clinical and pharmacy transactions; connected consumer health; network; electronic payments; data; pharmacy; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment offers solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company serves commercial insurers, private insurers, BlueCross Blue Shield plans, Medicare/Medicaid plans, provider-sponsored payers, third party administrators, emerging technology and data-driven health plans, and other specialty health benefits insurers, as well as hospitals and health systems, physician practices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Change Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

