Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $15.95 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $29.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $136,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,558,971.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 8,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $136,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,558,971.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 20,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $282,586.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,866,282.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,384 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.