Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Udemy stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. Udemy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $32.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Udemy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,810,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after buying an additional 1,053,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,948,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,964,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

