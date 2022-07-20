Berenberg Bank Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to “Hold”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
NYSE:JPM opened at $114.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
