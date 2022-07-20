Berenberg Bank Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to “Hold”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

