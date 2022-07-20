JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $200.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.