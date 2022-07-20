JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $200.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

