MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 190,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 166,340 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiX Telematics Trading Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.34%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

