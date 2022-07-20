Short Interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Drops By 19.0%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

