Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CCD opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.
Insider Transactions at Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
