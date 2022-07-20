Barclays Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
