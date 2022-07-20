Barclays Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

