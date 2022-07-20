Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $115.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $113.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,841,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

