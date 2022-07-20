Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

DCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 623,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 641,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 564,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 1,642.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 474,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.