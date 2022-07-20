PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

PCAR opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

