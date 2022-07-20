PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.
PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.
PACCAR Stock Up 4.6 %
PCAR opened at $84.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.