Barclays Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $380.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 48.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.05.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $736.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $763.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $861.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

