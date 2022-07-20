Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Lowered to $155.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $134.58 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $33,468,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 92.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 196,622 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

