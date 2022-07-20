Raymond James Lowers Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $17.50

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.41% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 417.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $10,056,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,324,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

