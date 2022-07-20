Barclays Lowers Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $62.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

