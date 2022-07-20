Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $5,484,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

