Barclays Lowers American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $80.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.26.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in American States Water by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

