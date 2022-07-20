Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 286.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of MDWD opened at $1.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

