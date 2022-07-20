Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Lowered to $25.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 88.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Enerplus stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

