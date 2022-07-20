Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 216.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRTG. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.74 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.