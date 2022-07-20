Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $196.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.87.

Shares of NFLX opened at $201.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

