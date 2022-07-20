Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $7.35 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

