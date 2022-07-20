Barclays Lowers Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $176.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $151.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.