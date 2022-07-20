Barclays Lowers Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $176.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.
Sempra Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $151.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
