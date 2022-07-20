Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.40 to $43.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after buying an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after buying an additional 1,958,500 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.