Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $238.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $219.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $345.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,763,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.