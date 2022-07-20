Mizuho Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $65.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JCI. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

JCI stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

