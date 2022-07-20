IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.40% from the company’s previous close.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after acquiring an additional 92,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,128,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

