Craig Hallum Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $125.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $89.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

