Craig Hallum Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $125.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
Shares of IIPR opened at $89.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $288.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
