Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Flex has set its Q1 guidance at $0.44-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.09-2.24 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 417,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $6,019,618.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,220,915.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $97,096.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock worth $9,633,019 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.