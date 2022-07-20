M/I Homes (MHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $860.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect M/I Homes to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHO. TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

