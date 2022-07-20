Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY22 guidance at $0.75-1.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

In related news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

