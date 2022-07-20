TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $45.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.48 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Activity at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,705 shares of company stock worth $53,084 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

