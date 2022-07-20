Alaska Air Group (ALK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALK stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

