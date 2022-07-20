Camtek (CAMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Camtek has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Camtek Price Performance
NASDAQ CAMT opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
