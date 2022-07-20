South Plains Financial (SPFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on South Plains Financial to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in South Plains Financial by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

