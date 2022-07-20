Barclays Lowers Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Price Target to $62.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alliant Energy Stock Performance
NYSE LNT opened at $57.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
