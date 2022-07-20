Head to Head Comparison: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) versus Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $89.45 billion 0.32 $2.66 billion $2.55 10.56 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.91% 16.50% 4.88% Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 7 3 0 2.30 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 0 0 2.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus price target of 29.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.