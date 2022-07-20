Critical Review: Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) versus NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulmonx and NeuroMetrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $48.42 million 12.49 -$48.66 million ($1.40) -11.64 NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 3.31 -$2.28 million ($0.54) -7.09

Profitability

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pulmonx and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -102.87% -26.08% -21.55% NeuroMetrix -37.87% -15.80% -14.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pulmonx and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pulmonx presently has a consensus target price of $27.43, indicating a potential upside of 68.38%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats Pulmonx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

