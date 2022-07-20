eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) vs. ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Head-To-Head Review

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and eMagin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 7.29% 1.67% 1.41% eMagin -0.95% -23.26% -7.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ReneSola and eMagin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 2 1 3.33 eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 117.24%. Given ReneSola’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than eMagin.

39.2% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of eMagin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReneSola and eMagin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $79.66 million 4.14 $6.86 million $0.06 81.83 eMagin $26.05 million 2.17 -$5.21 million ($0.08) -9.63

ReneSola has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ReneSola has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReneSola beats eMagin on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, its engineering, procurement, and construction business provides engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 180 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

